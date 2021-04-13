Nvidia’s latest annual Investor Day shared some interesting bits of information, including their estimates for when the graphics card shortages will ease up by, as well as their projected revenue for the crypto mining market. But Nvidia also hosted the annual GTC event yesterday, and confirmed their next-gen Ampere successor will be coming in 2022.

Nvidia’s founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, confirmed that the company will focus on updating their architecture in “a 2-year rhythm, with likely a kicker in-between,” essentially saying that they will be on a 2 year-cycle for each generation of GPU architecture. They also revealed the roadmap for other architectures and markets up to the year 2025:

So far, Ampere debuted in 2020 with the A100 GPU, a data center graphics card that is not at all intended for gaming at home on desktops. The next architecture to succeed Ampere will debut in 2022 (so far named “Ampere Next”), and then the next successor after that in 2024 (also so far named “Ampere Next Next”).

For gamers though, that doesn’t necessarily mean the RTX 40 series will arrive in 2022 - although it is possible. Instead, especially since this was announced at GTC 2021, this is a roadmap for Nvidia’s HPC (High Performance Computing) components for data centers etc.

But at least we’ll know the next-gen gaming GPUs will be revealed sometime around then. If Nvidia carries on with the 2 year-cycle they talked about and follows the structure they have done for the past 1/2 years, they’ll reveal their new data center GPU based on the ‘Ampere Next’ architecture early in the year 2022 at GTC, and then reveal their gaming GPUs based on the same architecture later in the same year.

All in all, if you’ve been holding out on buying a new graphics card because 2021 has proven to be a terrible year for upgrading your PC, then you may not have to wait that much longer before the next generation of cards roll out.

On the CPU side, Nvidia is using their new acquisition of ARM to focus on creating CPUs for data centers (at least, for now that is, maybe we’ll see a consumer Nvidia CPU in the future, but it’s not exactly planned right now). DPU stands for data processing units, which is basically a big CPU but more suited towards data centers (it’s much more complicated than that, but that’s the simple way of putting it).

What do you think? Are you excited for Nvidia’s next-gen gaming GPUs? When do you think they will be announced? Same time as the RTX 30 series? Or will we have to wait a little bit longer? Let us know your thoughts!

