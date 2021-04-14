A month from now, on May 14th, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition is officially launching with brand new and improved graphics bringing the beloved trilogy into the modern era. So far we’ve had snippets of videos and a few pictures to see what the actual differences in graphics are, but now BioWare has released an official remastered comparison trailer to show off all the improved visuals.

From enhanced textures, to adding new graphical features, and even completely changing some of the lighting in some scenes, the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition sure looks pretty, and judging by the official PC system requirements it won’t be too demanding on hardware either. We’ll have to wait for release to properly find out how it performs though, but here’s the comparison trailer for now:

Similarly to how BioWare released a blog post detailing all the combat and gameplay changes to the original trilogy, they also uploaded another one detailing the changes for the upcoming ME Legendary Edition.

“Our goal from the onset was to improve and enhance the visuals while staying true to the original aesthetics of the trilogy that have become so iconic and genre-defining over the past decade,” BioWare said.

“A remaster rather than remake allowed us to build upon the original assets in a way that resembles the polishing phase in a normal development cycle, while also being able to utilize the advantages of much more modern hardware and software.”

The post essentially outlines how BioWare went about actually remastering the trilogy, as changing any asset no matter how small can end up breaking something else. When a game is at the end of its development cycle it can resemble a “house of cards” that becomes a delicate balance and any changes may have unexpected outcomes.

And that’s just for one game. Opening up that process to three games is undoubtedly daunting, so BioWare broke it down into 3 stages: Phase 1 is cataloguing every asset in the trilogy; Phase 2 is Modernizing efforts (the actual process of improving asset details); and Phase 3 was about making broader improvements to the levels, features, and trilogy as a whole.

It’s a worthwhile read if you’re interested in that kind of stuff, and provides some new screenshots to compare the graphics improvements from the original version to the Legendary Edition.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Mass Effect Legendary Edition? What do you think of the visual improvements? Are they worth the remaster? Let us know your thoughts!

