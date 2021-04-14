The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 last year was pretty disastrous, but despite all the problems CD Projekt Red committed themselves to fixing the game as best as they possibly could, even releasing the massive Patch 1.2 a while ago with over 500 fixes. Now CDPR has reaffirmed their commitment to making the game one to “be proud of”.

After CD Projekt Red cancelled the multiplayer component of Cyberpunk 2077 - also known as Cyberpunk Online - and even announced changes to the way they would be marketing games in the future, many wondered if CDPR is now backing away from the wreckage. But speaking in a recent interview, joint CEO of CD Projekt Red, Adam Kicinski, said that is far from the case.

“I don’t see an option to shelve Cyberpunk 2077. We are convinced that we can bring the game to such a state that we can be proud of it and therefore successfully sell it for years to come.”

That may sound a little hopeful considering that CP2077 is still unavailable on the PlayStation Store - of which, Kicinski mentioned that they and Sony still have “friendly relations” - but there has been evidence of the success of CDPR’s long-term commitment to previous games.

The Witcher 3, for instance, had its second-biggest sales year in 2019. The biggest sales year was in 2015, the year of the game’s release. Although that success was mostly spurred on by the popularity of the Netflix adaptation as well as anticipation for Cyberpunk 2077 the next year, it still goes to show how a game can still have good sales even after 4 years since launching.

Not that Cyberpunk necessarily needs it though, as it was the biggest launch in PC history and even broke several other records too, raking in 13 million sales even after refunds. But whether CDPR can actually ‘fix’ their game and continue to be successful for years to come is another thing entirely. Plus, we still have some free DLC and paid expansions to be excited for.

What do you think? Can CDPR fix Cyberpunk 2077? Do you think it will be as successful as The Witcher 3 in long-term sales? Let us know!