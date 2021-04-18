As the world braced for the COVID-19 pandemic last year, everyone had to embrace the life of lockdown. This meant more demand for PC hardware that certainly didn’t help the short supply of graphics cards already at launch, but it also meant lots more time to focus on our backlogs and get lost in a truly immersive game world and story.

So this week we want to ask you guys: what game have you enjoyed the most and got you through lockdown? Has it been 1 specific game? Or multiple games?

Video games, being a form of entertainment, are one of the most popular pastimes people choose to relax or get away from things. But even more than movies, or books etc., video games can truly pull you into their world with a level of immersion unmatched by any other digital media.

Not that everyone does it, but I can certainly guarantee that most people will play video games to escape. For me, there have been 3 very distinct games that have gotten me through lockdown: Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and Death Stranding. All 3 of which provide massive open worlds with hours upon hours of content to get lost in. They’ve provided some emotional highs that I have only experienced in a few other titles before them, and they all came out relatively close to each other.

I’ve also just started playing Path of Exile, but I’m worried that’s a rabbit hole I’ll never get out of now. Either way, those are the games that got me through lockdown, but what are yours? What game(s) have gotten you through lockdown? Which one have you enjoyed the most? Let’s debate!

