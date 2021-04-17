Last year saw the launch of the highly anticipated third entry into the recent Assassins Creed reboot trilogy which took us to the land of England during the Viking era. But with many rumors running around about what the next AC game might focus on, and the anticipation of Ubisoft's Forward event at E3 2021 this year, we thought we’d ask you guys what do you want for the next Assassins Creed?

The AC series has gone to many different locations and time periods over its history, all the way from the renaissance period up until the Victorian Industrial Revolution in London in the late 1800s. It’s fair to say that there has been quite a lot of variety, even if every iteration has largely been the same experience as the last.

New rumors suggest the next Assassins Creed could be returning to the Crusade era, right where the first game began, bringing the series full circle and returning the focus of the series to that age old fight between Assassins and Templars using the power of the animus. That story is still there in the latest games, but it takes a significant step back behind the curtains and lets the rest of the game that takes place in the past (where all the fun assassin-y stuff happens) take center stage under the spotlight.

Personally, I find the whole modern day plot of Assassins Creed incredibly boring. Just let me jump from incredible heights into hay bales and fight 12 dudes all at once (or, you know, stealth kill an entire bandit camp) whilst trying to upgrade my gear. That’s the fun part to me, but there’s also a die-hard community of fans who want more of the modern stuff.

Aside from that though, there’s also the gameplay aspect: whilst the last 3 entries have significantly changed up the gameplay compared to the original AC games, some still feel it’s a little outdated/same-y. Maybe you like the new gameplay, maybe you don’t, but we’d love to hear your thoughts either way and if there’s any significant changes you would like to see in the next entry!

So here we are. What do you want for the next Assassins Creed? Do you like the modern story parts? Do you want more of them? When would you like the next Assassins Creed to take place? What locations/time periods would you love to see the series explore? And what changes to the gameplay would you like to see? Let’s debate!

