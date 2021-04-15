The latest entry in the Assassins Creed series is planned to have 2 major expansions released after launch. The first one was supposed to release this month on April 29th, but Ubisoft has now revealed that they have delayed the expansion by two weeks in order to “deliver a more refined experience” for players.

Assassins Creed: Valhalla - Wrath of the Druids is now launching on May 13th instead, Ubisoft revealed on the official Assassins Creed Twitter account. “We’re working on an article to provide transparency and share insights on our dev process. Thanks for your patience. Keep an eye on our social channels for future news!”

No reason was given for the delay, but considering that Ubisoft recently reported issues with the latest Ostara Season update for Assassins Creed: Valhalla - which saw specific decorations around the camp causing game crashes - it wouldn’t be surprising if Ubisoft had some issues with bugs and performance that need to be ironed out before release.

Wrath of the Druids is the first part of 2 planned expansions for AC Valhalla, both of which are included in the Season Pass or can be purchased separately. Wrath of the Druids sees players travelling to Ireland to investigate mysteries surrounding an ancient cult.

