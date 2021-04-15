After the Western/English release of Phantasy Star Online 2 on PC and consoles, Sega has just announced that they will be holding an official global Closed Beta for their upcoming Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis before it launches later this year. Sign ups for the Beta will begin next week.

“Get ready, Arks! You are close to embarking on a new era of Phantasy Star Online 2. Our Global Closed Beta Test of PHANTASY STAR ONLINE 2 NEW GENESIS starts on May 14th!” Sega said. The Closed Beta will run from May 14th to May 16th (or May 15th to May 17th depending on your time zone), and sign ups for the Closed Beta will begin on April 21st.

“This beta period will have a limited number of applicants who can register at a first come, first served basis, so make sure you sign up quickly once the registration starts!” Plus, those who sign up and join the Closed Beta will receive a special “participation reward” that will be revealed at a later date. You will need to sign up to the Closed Beta through the Xbox Insider App.

Here’s a more specific breakdown of when the PSO2:NGS Closed Beta begins, ends, and when sign ups will become available:

PT ET BST CEST AEDT Registration 10am (April 21st) 1pm (April 21st) 6pm (April 21st) 7pm (April 21st) 3am (April 22nd) Closed Beta Start 6pm (May 14th) 9pm (May 14th) 2am (May 15th) 3am (May 15th) 11am (May 15th) Closed Beta End 7pm (May 16th) 10pm (May 16th) 3am (May 17th) 4am (May 17th) 12pm (May 17th)

“One of the goals for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is to create the ultimate PSO2 in which the time-tested elements are kept intact, while the game design, gameplay and graphics engine will be completely redesigned and reborn in all aspects,” said Sega. “We are working very hard to offer players unparalleled character customisation, limitless adventure and the best action online RPG available on the Xbox One or PC.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis? Have you been playing the PC English release since it launched? What do you think of it so far? Let us know!

