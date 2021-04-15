Nvidia’s recent launch of their RTX 3060 graphics card was highly anticipated due to the fact that it was the first GeForce GPU to include a crypto mining limiter, potentially getting more cards into the hands of actual gamers. But long story short, things didn’t go too well, and it looks like Nvidia may be relaunching the cards with crypto mining limiters again.

Back when the RTX 3060 launched, Nvidia introduced a crypto mining limiter that would halve the hash rate of the GPU when it came to mining Ethereum. Since Ethereum was one of the most popular cryptocurrencies to mine at the time (and still is), it looked like a big win for PC gamers who have been struggling to get a new GPU thanks to scalpers and miners buying up all the already-limited stock.

But then Nvidia accidentally released a driver for the RTX 3060 that removed the limiter (with some limitations still, but the damage was already done and it was a big blow for gamers as crypto miners suddenly started buying up loads of stock again). So now, after all that, the RTX 3060 is a highly sought-after graphics card by crypto miners.

But according to a new report, it looks like that could change for the better again as Nvidia may be launching new versions of their RTX 3060 GPU, again with a crypto mining limiter.

Apparently, Nvidia is planning to replace the GA106-300-A1 GPU used for the RTX 3060 with an updated GA106-302 GPU instead, which would make the previously-released drivers (the ones that took off the mining limiter) incompatible with the newer models.

Although a slightly different GPU will be used, it is said to be pretty much identical but with an even harsher mining limiter, and it could be launching as soon as May. Interestingly though, after the whole ordeal with accidentally releasing the driver that removed the mining limiter, Nvidia is reportedly being much more rigorous with their distribution of drivers in the future.

The good thing about this then is that Nvidia’s limiter has yet to be officially hacked, as it was Nvidia’s own doing that removed the limiter. Since many miners would have gotten an RTX 3060 already, a new launch with a different GPU and even harsher limiter would certainly deter miners from buying up the new batch of cards.

What do you think? Is it a good idea for Nvidia to relaunch the RTX 3060 with a new crypto limiter? Do you think it will significantly help stock at launch this time? Are you happy they’ll use an even harsher limiter? Let us know your thoughts!

