Both Unity and Unreal Engine are some of the most popular game engines for indie and AAA developers alike. Both have their uses and flaws, but Unreal Engine made headlines earlier this year when Nvidia introduced a full DLSS plugin that would make it easier than ever for devs to implement the technology. Now Unity is doing the same by adding native DLSS support in an upcoming update.

Unity added support for real-time ray tracing in 2019, but the technology is extremely demanding and requires a lot of computational power. DLSS, whilst completely separate to ray tracing, is essential for getting decent performance whilst utilizing the rendering technique. Native support will be coming to Unity later this year in the Unity 2021.2 version.

“With just a few clicks you will be able to activate DLSS in Unity,” said Mathieu Muller, the Senior Product Manager of High-End Graphics at Unity Technologies, “and choose between various quality options to get a boost of performance with equivalent if not better visual quality, enabling high-end graphics, 4K gaming, games with high framerates, realtime ray tracing and high-end VR.”

The video above demonstrates the use of DLSS in terms of performance when it comes to a multitude of different games, so native support has the potential to open up not just performance enhancements for some games, but could also persuade developers to start implementing ray tracing into their games as well.

Of course, it could also lead to more developers using DLSS as a crutch for bad optimization, or maybe not. More availability is a good thing for us in the end, but means AMD will need to catch up a lot more when they finally release their own AI-upscaling technique - known as FidelityFX Super Resolution - later this year. Hell, even Intel seems to be working on their own version of DLSS.

What do you think? Are more games with DLSS a good thing? Or will it just convince more developers to not optimize their games correctly? What Unity games would you like to see with DLSS support? Let us know!