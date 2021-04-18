Ubisoft is no stranger to shutting down servers for some of their games that no longer have an active multiplayer community or are just not that popular anymore. But they have also announced they will be shutting down some of their most beloved classic games later this year, including a slew of Tom Clancy-based games.

Of the many Tom Clancy games that have been developed and published by Ubisoft over the years, Rainbow Six Vegas, Rainbow Six Vegas 2, Rainbow Six Lockdown, and Ghost Recon Future Soldier are all seeing their respective online servers shut down. Singleplayer content will still remain of course, but any online features will either be removed or will simply no longer work.

In addition to those games, Ubisoft also revealed that 8 other titles will be shutting down their servers including Assassin’s Creed 2, Far Cry 2, Prince of Persia: Forgotten Sands, Anno 1404, Might & Magic – Clash of Heroes, Might & Magic X - Legacy, Splinter Cell Conviction, and The Settlers 7.

Now you may be thinking: “hey, isn’t Splinter Cell Conviction a Tom Clancy game?” and you would be absolutely right. The difference here is that of those previously mentioned Tom Clancy games, a date for when they’ll be shutting down has yet to be announced, though it will happen this year. As for AC2, Far Cry 2 etc. those 8 games will see their servers shut down on June 1st 2021.

Here’s the full list:

That may not be that bad considering these are old games and you’d be hard pressed to find an online match at the moment. But it’s much more significant than that as any online content - and we literally mean any - will be removed. That includes any unlockable content that you may have purchased through the Ubisoft Connect app (formerly Uplay) using Ubisoft’s own currency units.

“The ULC will be disabled, meaning that you will no longer be able to unlock them. On PC, even if you have redeemed them, the ULC will no longer be available. On consoles, the ULC will be available until you decide to reset your saved game files.” That also means you won’t be able to earn any more units by playing the games either.

It’s not unusual (to be loved by anyone - sorry couldn’t help myself) to see old games lose their online services. But what makes this case particularly disappointing is the unlockable content and currency units. They may not have added anything significant like full expansions/DLC, but I will miss my Altair outfit in Assassins Creed 2.

What do you think? Do you play any of these games mentioned still? How do you feel about the ULC being disabled? What kind of club rewards had you redeemed already and will you miss any of them? Let us know!

