Cyberpunk 2077 may not have had the most glorious launch last year when it released in a rough state for most users, particularly console players. But after multiple updates including the massive Patch 1.2 that saw over 500 fixes to the game, the looming prospect of free DLC and paid expansions are a little exciting still. Now a dataminer has discovered files within the game that hint at some upcoming unreleased DLC.

Thanks to modder romulus_is_here, we know these files have appeared after the massive 1.2 Patch, and weren’t present in the game’s files before. Apparently, Cyberpunk 2077’s quest files are split into 3 different groups: “Prologue”, “Part One”, and “Epilogue”. These files are then labelled and numbered from “q000” up to “q204”.

After the latest update, there are now references to files labelled “q301” as well as “story-ep1”. Since the game’s launch, there have been about 5 files relating to the “ep1” label, but after Patch 1.2 there are now 220 files relating to it.

In other news, water is wet and oxygen is required to breath and stay alive. It’s not exactly surprising to hear about these files considering we’ve already been told there will be free DLC and paid expansions for CP2077 (which are still in development), but what’s more interesting is what these files tell us about what we might expect from the first large-scale expansion.

There’s not a whole lot of details unfortunately, and some files seem to contain placeholder text for now, but new characters and locations have been mentioned including a new character called “Wagner” as well as another named “Anthony Anderson”. That doesn’t give away anything at all, but one of the quests mentions a group called the Kurtz Militia and involves a hostage situation in one of the quests.

It seems that a lot of these quests will be centered around the Pacifica area of Night City, with the area’s known Fixer, Mr. Hands, doling out most of the quests. The new area is also supposedly called “Newcomers Haven”. It is possible this could be a free DLC, but considering the amount of content mentioned it is more likely a paid expansion instead.

This is all just speculation of course, as nothing is set in stone before CD Projekt Red makes an official announcement. But it is exciting for those who are still interested in the game and want another reason to jump back in with new stories to experience.

What do you think? Are you excited for the free DLC and paid expansions coming to Cyberpunk 2077? Will you jump back in when they launch? Or will you still wait until the game is ‘fixed’? Let us know!

