It’s the 21st anniversary of the Total War series this year, so now it is finally old enough to legally drink in the US. Luckily, the developers Creative Assembly are based in the UK so it has already been able to drink for the past 3 years, and the studio is celebrating their achievement of 36 million sales across the entire series, and resulted in Creative Assembly becoming the biggest game developer in the UK.

Creative Assembly has just opened a brand new third studio in the UK, based in Sussex, making it “the largest UK games developer,” according to Gareth Edmondson, the Studio Director. “This is an incredibly exciting time for Creative Assembly with the highly-anticipated Total War: Warhammer III on the horizon and our new sci-fi-shooter IP in development.”

According to Creative Assembly, the entire Total War series has sold 36 million copies overall, and apparently Total War: Three Kingdoms makes up a very large portion of that. Not only is it a good game based on critic reviews, but it was a massive hit in China and even broke records for the studio by selling 1 million copies in just 1 week.

The success of the Total War: Warhammer series has also been very popular as well, with Total War: Warhammer 3 topping the Steam charts for pre-orders, and Creative Assembly even claims that a total of 1.5 million users play a Total War game each month.

That is a pretty big achievement for a company that generally focuses on Strategy games, but they have been one of the most iconic franchises in the genre, which is why it’s surprising to hear that they are working on a sci-fi FPS. We still don’t know much about it, but at least we know that Total War Warhammer III is coming out later this year.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the Total War series? What is your favorite Total War game? And are you interested in their upcoming sci-fi shooter?

