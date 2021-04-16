Yesterday was the latest Resident Evil Showcase event, which brought us some more RE goodness. With anticipation for the launch of Resident Evil Village on May 7th, Capcom have finally revealed when the promised PC demo will be coming, along with a few extra surprises along the way.

First and foremost, the biggest news is that Resident Evil 8 will be getting a limited-time demo on PC at the start of May, with those in North America receiving it on May 1st, and the rest of the world on May 2nd. As the name suggests, this is a limited-time demo that will only be available for 24 hours, but you’ll get to play a full hour of the final game:

For a more detailed breakdown on when the Resident Evil 8 PC demo will be coming to your region, check the table below:

PDT EDT BST CEST HKT AEDT Start May 1st (5pm) May 1st (8pm) May 2nd (1am) May 2nd (2am) May 2nd (8am) May 2nd (10am) End May 2nd (5pm) May 2nd (8pm) May 3rd (1am) May 3rd (2am) May 3rd (8am) May 3rd (10am)

Luckily for us though, that wasn’t the only surprise that Capcom had in store, as they also revealed that the fan-favorite Mercenaries Mode will be returning in RE8 with a bit of a facelift, almost turning it into a semi-roguelike arcade game. You can check out the trailer and some gameplay below:

And finally, it wouldn’t be an RE Showcase without a brand new trailer would it? Whilst the last three (has it really been 3 trailers already?) gave us small glimpses into the world of RE Village, this latest one gives us the biggest look yet with new areas and more character scenes.

What do you think? Are you excited for Resident Evil 8? Are you happy to see the return of Mercenaries Mode? What other extra modes would you like to see return? Let us know!

