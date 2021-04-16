This week the Epic Games Store is giving away not just 1, not just 2, not 4... but 3 games this week. They’re all good and fun indie games with critically acclaimed stories and characters to explore. But next week Epic will be giving away two big games that should absolutely be on your radar.

Alien Isolation and Hand of Fate 2 will be free on the Epic Games Store next week. That’s right, after 3 free indie games we’ll be getting 2 big games in their place. Some of you may have already picked up a copy of Alien Isolation over Christmas last year, so Hand of Fate 2 will provide something else for you to claim at least.

But enough about next week, here’s the three free games available on the Epic Games Store this week:

--------------

“Junk, junk and even more junk. Life on the trash-planet Deponia is anything but a walk in the park. No surprise that Rufus had enough of that and hatches one ludicrous plan after the other to escape this bleak place.”

--------------

“12th century, England: In a time of poverty and war, a small town begins the construction of a cathedral to claim wealth and safety for its people. In their struggle to survive, lives and destinies intertwine. Based on Ken Follett's world-bestseller ‘The Pillars of the Earth’.”

--------------

“A beautiful, 3rd-person exploration game centered around two parallel stories: a fox trying to find her missing family, and a son reconnecting with his estranged father in Alaska. Uncover artifacts from the son's life as they journey towards The First Tree.”

--------------

So that’s it for the free games on the Epic Games Store this week. You have until April 22nd to claim all 3, by which point next week’s free games will be available to claim as well, which you absolutely shouldn’t miss out on.

What do you think? Will you be picking up your free copies this week? Which free game are you most excited to play? And what game are you most looking forward to claiming next week? Let us know!