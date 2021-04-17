The next installment in the F1 series from Codemasters has been officially revealed, with a release date slated for July. It follows the success of last year’s entry, but more importantly will be the first Codemasters game to be published by EA after their $1.2 billion acquisition last year.

F1 2021 will be launching on PC via Steam on July 16th this year. We haven’t got any official gameplay unfortunately, but the announcement trailer already feels much higher in production quality, no doubt influenced by EA’s own investment (is it just me, or are you getting major Battlefield BWAH vibes?).

Last year’s F1 2020 was a massive hit, thanks mostly in part to the well-received “My Team” career mode that saw players manage their own team in their journey to Formula One fame. This year, F1 2021 will return with a new “story experience” called “Braking Point” - along with the My Team mode - that you can play solo, cooperatively, or even competitively. More will be revealed about the new story mode in the coming weeks.

There’s also some more additions to this year’s entry, including a “Real-Season Start” that features “real-time driver and constructor standings”. As usual though, there will be updates to many of the other features like salable assist options, driver stats, and multiplayer.

