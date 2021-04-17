Last year, in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of E3 2020, many games studios decided to host their own online events. Ubisoft announced a series of livestreams called Ubisoft Forward, and the next one will be taking place during E3 2021 this year on June 12th.

Recently it was announced that E3 2021 is officially going ahead, but as an online event instead of a live in-person show. No details have been given regarding what will be shown at the Ubisoft Forward event this year, but that hasn't stopped many from speculating what could be revealed.

Most notably, we have upcoming games like Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six: Quarantine (or is it Rainbow Six Parasite?) which were both delayed to unspecified dates later this year. You can probably bet we’ll see more from both of those games, but what would be really interesting is if we get a glimpse of what the studio has been working on with Disney…

Earlier this year it was revealed that Disney had revived the Lucasfilm Games brand after EA’s Star Wars license wasn’t getting renewed. This meant more Star Wars games from companies other than EA, and Ubisoft is one of them. There’s no guarantee anything will be revealed at E3 2021, but it certainly would be a showstopper.

Then there’s the usual suspects like Rainbow Six: Siege, Hyper Scape, The Division 2, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, etc. And by that time the first major expansion for Assassins Creed: Valhalla will be out, so we may get a sneak peek at the second expansion called “Siege of Paris”.

Aside from Ubisoft, other attendees for E3 2021 will include Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami,, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media. We haven’t heard any details about the rest of them, but we’ll likely hear more in the months leading up to E3 2021.

What do you think? What are your predictions for Ubisoft’s E3 2021 show? What would you like to see? Let us know!