Amazon announced in 2019 that they were officially working on a Lord of the Rings MMORPG, with a planned release date of 2022. Now a new report reveals that the project has been cancelled after Tencent purchased a Chinese developer that was working with Amazon on the project.

The Lord of The Rings MMORPG was being developed by Amazon Game Studios as well as Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd. Last December, Tencent purchased Leyou, and since then Amazon and Tencent have reportedly been discussing contract negotiations, which has ultimately led to the cancellation of the project.

“We have been unable to secure terms to proceed with this title at this time,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. “We love the Lord of the Rings IP, and are disappointed that we won’t be bringing this game to customers.”

The team working on the LOTR MMO has apparently been moved to other projects within Amazon Game Studios.

Amazon hasn’t been having a good time with development lately, as the studio has yet to actually release a game since they opened in 2014. Multiple projects have been cancelled before they’ve seen the light of day or even before full release, including Breakaway and Crucible. Later this year, New World will likely be their first proper release, but even that project has been delayed multiple times already.

What do you think? Were you excited for the Lord of the Rings MMO from Amazon? Will Amazon actually release New World later this year? Let us know your thoughts!