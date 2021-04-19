CD Projekt Red recently posted some of their projected earnings for investors for the financial year of 2020. The full results will come on April 22nd, but what they’ve revealed so far is an astonishing amount of revenue that trumps the studio’s critically acclaimed release of The Witcher 3 in 2015.

In 2020, CDPR reportedly earned 2,139 million PLN ($563 million) in total sales, resulting in a net profit of 1,154 million PLN ($304 million), mostly driven by sales for Cyberpunk 2077. That is a significantly higher revenue compared to 2015’s The Witcher 3, which earned 798 million PLN ($210 million) in total sales and 342 million PLN ($90 million) in net profit.

Here’s an easier way of visualizing the difference in launch years:

2015 (The Witcher 3 launch year) 2020 (Cyberpunk 2077 launch year) Total Sales $210 million $563 million Net Profit $90 million $304 million

That means CP2077 has earned nearly 3 times as much as The Witcher III in total sales in launch year, and over 3 times as much in net profit. That’s not a huge surprise considering that Cyberpunk earned back all of its development and marketing costs in just 1 day, and was even the biggest game launch in PC history, among other broken records.

Although some may criticize the earnings by saying “what’s the point in fixing the game if they earn this much money anyway?” - a valid point, but CDPR has already reaffirmed their long-term commitment to fixing Cyberpunk2077, as well as still planning to release free DLC along with paid expansions.

The release of CP2077 has also changed the company’s perspective on releasing games in the future and to re-evaluate their game development strategies, by marketing games much closer to release now instead.

What do you think? Are you interested in more content for Cyberpunk 2077? What incentive does CDPR have to continue working on and fixing the game? Let us know your thoughts!