Of all the rumors surrounding new and upcoming graphics cards from Nvidia, the RTX 3080 Ti is one of the most anticipated. After multiple rumors concerning specs and release dates, it looks like the 3080 Ti has been officially spotted in transit whilst shipping to the US, and also confirms the official memory configuration.

The shipping labels on the boxes read: “GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X 12G OC” which is a model by MSI. Previous rumors put the RTX 3080 Ti at either 12GB, 16GB, or 20GB of video memory, so now the definitive answer is 12GB thanks to these leaks. Since the RTX 3080 features the GDDR6X memory type, the 3080 Ti will most likely feature the same.

Unfortunately, no other information can be gleaned from these labels, like pricing or release date. The current rumor has put the release date in May, and considering these GPUs are being shipped to the US now, a May release date is very likely now.

Interestingly, there’s also more GPUs that are being shipped to the US at the moment, most likely as a way to combat the global chip shortage which has seen supplies for graphics cards dwindling. Of the other GPUs being shipped, this includes the RX 580, and even the GeForce GT 710.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 3080 Ti? When do you reckon it will release? And how much do you think it will cost? Let us know!