The upcoming PC release of Sony’s Days Gone may be the first of many first-party Sony titles coming to the PC platform, but with several graphics improvements revealed in the latest features trailer, how much better does it really look? Thankfully, we have a graphics comparison video to make that judgement.

Thanks again to Cycu1 on YouTube, we can compare the graphics of Days Gone on PC and PlayStation 5 to see if there really are any improvements in visuals. The PC version of Days Gone will apparently include native 4K resolution support, , ultrawide monitor support, unlocked frame rates, and improved graphical details like level of detail, field of view, and foliage draw distances.

Looking at the comparison above, there really doesn’t seem like a huge difference between the PS5 and PC versions apart from slightly sharper details. The contrast and saturation seems to be improved, though I imagine that’s down to the fact that most people with consoles will be playing on a big TV, whilst most PC gamers will be playing on a smaller monitor.

Apart from that, there doesn't seem to be a huge difference. It would be interesting to see the PC version compared to the PlayStation 4 since that is the platform the game first released on and would surely show a much starker difference in performance and visuals for those who played on release.

What do you think? Are you excited for Days Gone on PC? What do you think of the graphics comparison above? Does the PC version look good? Does it look better than the console version? Or worse? Let us know your thoughts!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on