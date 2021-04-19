EA recently revealed their first F1 game after their official acquisition of Codemasters last year, and is launching on July 16th. Codemasters have now announced the official PC system requirements for F1 2021, and they're pretty beefy, along with the reveal that the new installment will include ray traced graphics.

This year's F1 2021 will include ray tracing support, as confirmed by the PC system requirements outlined below. It appears that the requirements have increased for the minimum specs this year, but largely remain the same for the recommended specs.

So if you were able to play F1 2020 last year at the highest settings, you'll be able to play F1 2021 perfectly fine. However, if you were on the cusp of the minimum required hardware, then you may need to upgrade in order to get smoother performance.

With that out of the way, let's have a look at the official F1 2021 PC system requirements...

F1 2021 non-ray tracing specs:

F1 2021 minimum system requirements

F1 2021 recommended system requirements

F1 2021 ray tracing specs:

F1 2021 minimum system requirements

F1 2021 recommended system requirements

F1 2021 will require at least a GTX 1660 Ti or RX 590 graphics card paired with either a Core i5-9600K or Ryzen 5 2600X processor in order to meet the recommended specs, deliver High graphics settings at 1080p resolution. Required RAM is 16GB for optimal performance and should help achieve 60fps gameplay.

Looking over the F1 2021 minimum system requirements you will need at least a GTX 950 or R9 280 GPU along with either a Core i3-2130 or FX-4300 CPU to achieve 60fps on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution. You will also need at least 8GB of system memory for best performance.

Overall, the recommended specs for F1 2021 will need at least a 2 year old PC in order to perform smoothly and run at its best.

