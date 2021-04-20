The highly anticipated sequel to one of developer Double Fine’s most beloved games is officially, definitely coming out this year the developer said - in their usual quirky humor. After multiple delays and 16 years since the first title, Psychonauts 2 is launching this year... at some point.

“Yes, Psychonauts 2 is this year and yes I've been mentioning that here and elsewhere for a while but no I can't tell you when because someone from THE COMPANY would arrange for a mysterious "cactus accident" to happen to me…” Double Fine said in a tweet. “But it is real. It is playable. It is coming.”

We’ve been teased on and off about Psychonauts 2, first being told that it would release in 2018, and then subsequently every year after that as well. But now it seems like 2021 is the official year of Psychonauts 2, probably.

No date was mentioned, not even a hint of a time frame like “later this year”, so really it could be launching anytime between now and December. Though you can probably bet December is a more likely timeframe.

What do you think? Are you excited for Psychonauts 2? Did you play the first one? Let us know!