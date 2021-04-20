Xbox’s Game Pass service is slowly becoming the one-stop platform for gamers, offering hundreds of games - now even bigger with official EA Play integration - for a small monthly fee. For Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, that value is also steadily increasing as starting today Beta invites for the Xbox Cloud Gaming service on PC will be sent out to them.

“The limited beta is our time to test and learn; we’ll send out more invites on a continuous basis to players in all 22 supported countries, evaluate feedback, continue to improve the experience, and add support for more devices,” said Microsoft in a blog post.

Xbox Cloud Streaming essentially allows gamers to stream games instantly instead of downloading them first, as well as taking advantage of higher graphics settings than their PC would normally be able to handle. The Beta period will primarily be focused on “fine-tuning features and creating a consistent experience across platforms, while making sure games are running their best.”

If you are lucky enough to get invited to try out the service, there are over 100 Game Pass titles that you can play through your browser, though there are some requirements: namely, you will need to be a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, not just the base Game Pass subscription. You will also either need the Edge or Chrome browser in order to run it, as well as a controller (either bluetooth or through a wired connection).

Perhaps the most exciting part of the Beta is the fact that it is coming to Apple devices, allowing Apple users to play games they normally wouldn’t otherwise be able to play on their machines, as well as bringing Cloud Gaming to devices on-the-go like iPhones or iPads.

For that, you only need the Safari browser and a connected controller (though you can use “custom touch controls” for more than 50 of the 100 games supported through the service, if you don’t have a controller connected to your phone).

Unfortunately there’s no way to manually sign up to the Beta, as you will have to wait for an invite that will be sent randomly to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Microsoft plans to finish the Beta and open up the service to more players soon: “Our plan is to iterate quickly and open up to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in the coming months so more people have the opportunity to play Xbox in all-new ways.”

What do you think? Are you a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber? Would you be interested in Xbox Cloud Gaming? What would you use it for? To stream games first before downloading? For on-the-go gaming? Or to play on devices that normally wouldn’t be able to play these games? Let us know!