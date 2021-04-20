If you’ve heard of Rockstar then you’ll know their biggest franchises: Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. Though you may be surprised to hear that back in the day the studio worked on other IPs too, including a cult favorite racing game that was delisted from Steam a few years ago due to expiring music licenses. But thanks to an error recently, the classic that was Midnight Club 2 was briefly purchasable thanks to a database error.

Yesterday, an accident caused all of Rockstar’s games to be removed from sale on the Steam store. Naturally, this caused Valve to quickly bring them all back up for sale, including the delisted Midnight Club 2, allowing for some users to actually purchase the game for a short while.

It was only on sale for around an hour, but taking a look at Steam reviews, threads, and statistics will find that at least some lucky people managed to actually buy it. Concurrent player count was at an all time high since August 2017 with 40 players online yesterday. The review section was also abundant with several reviews saying thank you for the accident and urging users to quickly buy it whilst they had the chance.

Unfortunately Midnight Club 2 is no longer purchasable on Steam again. The game is actually not listed anywhere on Steam so you can’t find the store page unless you look really hard. If you do manage to find it though, a single message on the page reads: “At the request of the publisher, Midnight Club 2 is no longer available for sale on Steam.”

Midnight Club 2, now that’s a game we should have mentioned in our “RIP in peace to games that are no longer supported or do not work anymore” Up For Debate last month. Technically it still works, but you’ll have to work hard to find a copy of the game legally.

What do you think? Did you manage to grab a copy of Midnight Club 2? Did you ever play the game back in the day? Is it still your favorite racing game? Or has something else now taken the spot? Let us know!

