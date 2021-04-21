The line between PCs and game consoles is slowly blurring, with Xbox taking the biggest steps forward to a more PC-equivalent experience. Now AMD brought even more PC features to the console ecosystem, by officially bringing their FidelityFX tools available on the latest Xbox developer kit.

“Since the start, we always intended for FidelityFX to not only be cross-platform on PC but also allow for integration of our technologies in games available on both console and PC,” AMD said in a recent statement. The current-gen Xbox consoles are powered by AMD’s RDNA2 architecture found in their RX 6000 series graphics cards, as well as their Zen 2 processors.

The tools that have currently been made available are a limited amount compared to AMD’s usual stack of FidelityFX features, but will most likely grow to more tools available in the future. For the moment, AMD’s Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS), Variable Shading, and ray-traced shadow Denoiser are now available to use on Xbox consoles by developers.

Apart from generally improving performance and image quality on consoles, bringing the FidelityFX tools to Xbox is an obvious precursor to their upcoming FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) - AMD’s very own AI-upscaling technology much like Nvidia’s DLSS.

Whilst not specifically mentioning FSR, AMD did tease that the technology is still coming in the future to Xbox consoles: “for gamers, AMD FidelityFX coming to Xbox Series X|S means that future Xbox games will be able to benefit from all the platform-specific optimizations and incredible visuals that FidelityFX already helps deliver on PC games.”

Interestingly, the PlayStation 5 console is also powered by AMD’s RDNA2 GPUs and Zen 2 CPUs, yet they haven’t announced any FidelityFX tools available on that console. It’s currently unclear as to why, or even whether the same tools will eventually come to Sony’s console at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited for FidelityFX tools available on Xbox? How will this affect PC gamers? Have you used any FidelityFX features before? What do you think of them? Let us know!