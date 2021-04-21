In a surprise quiet update overnight, Rockstar Games has made all their DLC for two of their games completely free for all players. It’s unclear as to exactly why this happened, but now all players who own the base versions of Max Payne 3 or L.A. Noire will get all previously-released DLC for free.

The full notes and all DLC included for each game are listed below. But interestingly, both games have now seen support for 32-bit operations systems “deprecated”; meaning that the 32-bit versions of the games will no longer receive anymore updates, but are still playable on 32-bit operating systems. 64-bit versions of the games are not affected.

The full list of free DLC for both Max Payne 3 and LA Noire can be found below. If you didn’t purchase any of the DLC before, if you own the base game then you do now (Note: the update for LA Noire does not apply to L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files unfortunately):

--------------

Max Payne 3 PC Title Update v1.0.0.255 Notes

General – PC

Support for 32-bit operating systems has been deprecated

Content – PC

PC versions of Max Payne 3 now include all previously released DLC, including: Max Payne 3: Deathmatch Made in Heaven Pack Max Payne 3: Painful Memories Pack Max Payne 3: Hostage Negotiation Pack Max Payne 3: Local Justice Pack Max Payne 3: Silent Killer Loadout Pack Max Payne 3: Cemetery Map Max Payne 3: Special Edition Pack Max Payne 3: Deadly Force Burst Max Payne 3: Pill Bottle Item Max Payne 3: Classic Max Payne Character



--------------

L.A. Noire PC Title Update v2663.1.0.0 Notes

General – PC

Support for 32-bit operating systems has been deprecated

Content – PC

PC versions of L.A. Noire now include all previously released DLC, including: The Broderick Detective Suit The Sharpshooter Detective Suit The Badge Pursuit Challenge & Button Man Suit “The Naked City" Vice Case "A Slip of the Tongue" Traffic Case "Nicholson Electroplating" Arson Case "Reefer Madness" Vice Case “The Consul’s Car” Traffic Case



--------------

What do you think? Have you got Max Payne 3 or LA Noire? Did you own the DLC before? Why do you think Rockstar has given them away for free now? Let us know!

