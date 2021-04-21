Activision’s Battle Royale spin-off has clearly paid off, as the studio just revealed that Call of Duty Warzone has now surpassed a total of 100 million players in just over a year, and ahead of the nuke event that is expected sometime today to transform the map of Verdansk and transition to a new version.

Call of Duty Warzone has proven extremely popular, mostly due to the fact that it is tied to the Call of Duty franchise and available for free on all platforms. But the growth sees fairly rapid expansion compared to other free-to-play Battle Royales also available on all platforms.

For reference, COD Warzone managed to rake in 6 million players on the first day, followed by 15 million players in just 3 days, 30 million in 10 days, and 50 million in a month. Since then it has been steadily growing, reaching 85 million in December last year just 9 months after launching, and now 100 million just 13 months after release.

But by comparison, the also-very-popular F2P Battle Royale from EA, Apex Legends, also surpassed 100 million players on all platforms last week. The difference is that it has taken Apex Legends almost twice as long as Warzone to reach that mark.

Whether you enjoy the BR genre or think it will eventually die, Call of Duty: Warzone is here to stay. Activision has already revealed that it will remain an important pillar for Call of Duty 2021, whatever it may be. Rumors so far point towards a WW2 setting again, currently named Call of Duty WW2: Vangaurd.

What do you think? Do you play Call of Duty Warzone? What do you think of it? What is your favorite Battle Royale game free or not? And will you be joining in on the nuke event? Let us know!

