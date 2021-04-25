It’s 2021 and you’ve somehow found yourself on a deserted island. You’ve been given the chance to bring a single 500GB hard drive with you that you can stuff as many games as you want on there. What games did you bring with you and why?

For the sake of simplicity, let's not worry about any survival elements that you may find yourself in, like gathering food, finding shelter, or even a way to supply electricity or the internet in order to even play your chosen games. You’ll be living on this island for the foreseeable future, without any worry of how to actually survive.

Additionally, this has to be a game that is already out now, at this very moment. Games like Far Cry 6 or the elusive Grand Theft Auto 6 are not available right now. But every other game that has ever existed up until this point is yours to choose from, no matter the required hardware. However, it has to be a digital game: no board games, tabletop RPGs, or physical sports etc. are allowed.

It can be a single player game, or a multiplayer game, or a mixture of both, but it will just be you on this island. So no games that you intend to play with friends on the same screen. You could bring a multiplayer game to play with friends or others online with, but there’s no such thing as couch co-op on this island. Nor can you download any mods as it has to be the base vanilla experience.

The world of video games is your oyster, but the only constraint is the hardware: it has to be available on a single PC. The Bloodborne PC port is not out yet, and you can’t bring anymore hardware other than your PC: so that means no VR, and no consoles. Only PC.

Which games did you choose?

So what do you think? What games would you take on a deserted island with you? Would you take single player games? Or multiplayer games? Or both? Would it be something with a lot of replay value? Or just games that you would like to experience the story for for one last time? Let’s debate!

