A long time ago (in a galaxy far, far away - heh) there were rumors of a potential new project in the fan-favorite Knights of the Old Republic series. Whether it was a remake/remaster of one of the first 2 games, a reboot combining both games, or a brand new sequel was unknown. But according to a new report it seems that the new KOTOR project is in fact a remake of some sort.

That is according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, who previously alluded to a new KOTOR project but never specified whether it was a sequel, remake/remaster, or a reboot. So now it seems like the answer is in the middle of those 3 options: which is to say a remake/remaster of either Knights of the Old Republic 1 or 2 is apparently in development.

So there’s still a bit of mystery there: is it just a remaster of the first game? Or a remaster of the second? Or is it a straight up remake of either of the two? Those questions are still exciting to think about at least.

Rumors of a new KOTOR project have been circulating for a long while now, and you can easily connect the dots: Lucasfilm shut down a fan-made KOTOR remake in Unreal Engine 4 back in 2018, Aspyr Media is currently working on a big new project with a AAA budget, and Aspyr Media previously worked on porting over the original KOTOR games to mobile.

Plus, Disney recently revived the Lucasfilm Games label, allowing more companies outside of EA to create Star Wars games - including studios like Ubisoft. So it’s easy to see how this new report could potentially be true.

But now that we’re over the facts and dot connecting, are you interested in a KOTOR remake? Would you prefer a straight remaster? Which one would you prefer to see remastered/remade? Let us know!

