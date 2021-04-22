What once started out as just another internet meme has quickly turned into one of the most anticipated simulators every year. After taking a year-long break, developer Giants Software has officially revealed their new installment in the series, and it will be the first self-published title from the studio.

Farming Simulator 22 is coming later this year in Q4 2021, so expect a release date anywhere between October and December. The new entry brings a host of new improvements and additions, among other features, including new maps, brands, machines, and even seasonal cycles!

But that’s not all, as Giants Software also revealed that Farming Sim 22 will feature a brand new engine that will increase performance and immersion thanks to more realistic AI behavior and richer worlds. For example, audio itself is shifting more towards realism as depending on your load will see "graduated reverberation of motors, gear selection and tonal variations."

FS22 also introduces support for DirectX12 API, and additionally will see other performance enhancements like multi-threading optimization, texture streaming, occlusion culling, and temporal anti-aliasing. Giants Software claims this will not only help boost performance on all systems including last-gen consoles, but also lays the foundation “for even more complex mod customization.”

Unfortunately, that’s where the information we know so far stops, as the developers will be revealing more features as soon as they’re ready to be shared, which should be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Farming Simulator 22 will be available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S. Xbox One, and Stadia this Fall.

What do you think? Are you excited for Farming Simulator 22? Have you played many of the Farming Sim games? What is your favorite simulator? Let us know!