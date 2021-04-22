Nvidia’s groundbreaking DLSS technology has been making its way into multiple new games recently, thanks to easier than ever integration from the Unreal Engine 4 plugin and the upcoming plugin for Unity. Now 5 more games have added support for the AI-upscaling tech and the performance benefits seem pretty worthwhile.

The most notable addition for DLSS is Call of Duty Warzone, which can offer up to a massive 70% FPS boost according to Nvidia which can give you that competitive edge. The FPS performance results were taken using a variety of current-gen and last-gen graphics cards across 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolutions.

Of course, DLSS is also now available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, so in theory you should see the same benefits as the results below for COD Warzone. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War also has DLSS support, but that was already available before.

Here’s the full FPS results for Call of Duty: Warzone when enabling DLSS. All results were recorded with a Core i9-10900K CPU and 32GB of RAM on a Windows 10 64-bit Operating System. The GPUs tested include an RTX 2060, RTX 2070, RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and an RTX 3090.

Call of Duty Warzone DLSS performance benchmarks - 1080p, Max settings, DLSS “Quality Mode”

Call of Duty Warzone DLSS performance benchmarks - 1440p, Max settings, DLSS “Quality Mode”

Call of Duty Warzone DLSS performance benchmarks - 4K, Max settings, DLSS “Performance Mode”

What do you think? Do you play a lot of COD Warzone? Are you happy for DLSS support finally? What do you think of the performance results above? Let us know!