The fan favorite Ace Attorney series is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and in preparation Capcom has announced that the two Phoenix Wright prequels, which were previously Japan-only titles, are now getting official English translations as well as a PC release this Summer.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles launches on July 27th and bundles together The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures as well as The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve. Both feature Phoenix Wright’s old ancestor of Ryunosuke Naruhodo in 19th century Japan and Victorian-era England, as well as the usual assortment of quirky characters and finger pointing.

One notable character is the iconic London detective known as the great, er... Herlock Sholmes! There’s a bunch of new additions to the gameplay so if you’re a fan of the series you should find some new challenges along with the classic Ace Attorney experience.

There’s 10 episodes to play through, as well as 8 “Escapades” which are just mini episodes that are separate from the main story, optional costumes, and lots of other extras to uncover. You can also switch between Japanese and English audio at any time with English subtitles, or turn on Story Mode for more of a visual novel experience that takes out all of the puzzles and lets the story play out like normal.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is launching on July 27th 2021 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch.

What do you think? Are you excited for The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles? Have you played any of the Phoenix Wright games? WHich one is your favorite? Let us know!