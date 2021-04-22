Developer Owlcat Games has just announced that the Second Beta for their isometric CRPG will be launching on May 5th for Kickstarter or Slacker Backer campaign supporters via Steam. The new Beta will include all content from the first Beta as well as all new content for players to experience.

“Our studio is excited for fans to once again embark on a Mythic Path and immerse themselves in well over 50 hours of spellbinding content,” said Alexander Mishulin, the Creative Director of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. “We plan on carefully monitoring feedback as we gear up for the game’s launch later this year, just as we did during our first beta this past February.”

The second Beta for Pathfinder WOR will include all content from the first Beta along with new Crusade gameplay, brand new side quests, a talking weapon companion, as well as the final UI design in-game. More content and features will be included in the 2nd Beta, but more details will be shared when it launches next month.

If you participated in the first Beta for Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous already then you should be able to just update your game file with ease and start playing the new content when the Second Beta launches on May 5th.

Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous is launching sometime later this year for PC via Steam and GOG.

What do you think? Are you excited for Pathfinder: WOR? Did you participate in the first Beta? What is your favorite CRPG ever? Let us know!