The upcoming furry kung-fu action game Biomutant is all about creating the deadliest, furriest, martial arts master in a sprawling open world. One of the major pillars of its gameplay is the action - which was shown off in a previous trailer already - but the other pillar is its world, and THQ Nordic has just released a brand new trailer showcasing the gorgeous environments.

Biomutant is launching on May 25th, and will feature a vast open world for players to discover and explore. Up until this point we haven’t gotten a lot of information or a decent look at what this world will offer exactly, but the new trailer gives us an idea of the varied and colorful environments you will come across on your journey:

“Why is it so... quiet... and positive?” the description reads. Well, it’s “because there are too many fast-paced, dark and gritty trailers in this world anyway. We are pretty upbeat people and Biomutant is a colorful game. So zip it and enjoy.”

I have to say it’s a nice change of pace among many trailers that end up devolving into loud music and action. It’s good to just sit back and relax and gawk at the wonderful scenery around you sometimes.

What do you think? Are you excited for Biomutant? How do you feel about the world shown off above? Let us know!