The launch of Outriders earlier this month was unfortunately riddled with issues, one of the most prominent was a bug that caused an entire player’s inventory to be completely wiped, losing all items they had acquired up until that point. Thankfully the inventory restoration event will be happening soon, and Square Enix has just given the latest details.

In terms of the planned restoration event for Outriders, Square Enix will be replacing lost items with the same attribute combinations but with “God Roll values.” Essentially what that means is that restored items “will be at least the same if not better quality than the originally lost items.”

Additionally, “Items will be granted at the character’s highest available equip level taking World Tiers and Challenge Tiers into consideration.” This also means all players are getting split into 3 different groups:

--------------

GROUP A – Unplayable characters with an invalid inventory

These characters lost gear and were no longer playable (“Couldn’t Connect to Server” error when logging in). Most affected players will be in this group.

GROUP B - Characters that do not have an invalid Inventory but who have lost gear

These characters lost gear but were still playable. Players may have continued playing on these characters since the wipe. These cases are far more difficult to conclusively identify en-masse but are fewer in number.

GROUP C - Players that do not have an invalid Inventory and who have not lost gear

These are essentially all other players in the Outriders gaming population who did not encounter an inventory wipe. This is important to note as we want to ensure that our restoration efforts do not inadvertently impact them as well.

--------------

Interestingly, Square Enix revealed that they are unable to “conclusively distinguish” the latter two groups (Group B and Group C), therefore each group will be affected differently from each other. Here’s a more detailed look at how each group will be affected:

Group A Restoration:

All items, regardless of rarity, that were equipped at the time of your inventory wipe will be restored.

All legendary items there were in your inventory.

For non-Legendary items: 20 previously acquired items that were in your inventory, with first prioritization based on rarity (descending from Epic rarity) and second prioritization based on date acquired.

All fully completed Accolades will be restored if you previously reached the final tier of said Accolade. Interim tiers and progress towards any tier of an Accolade cannot be recovered.



Group B Restoration:

Up to 20 legendary items there were in your inventory.

All fully completed Accolades will be restored. Interim tiers and progress towards any tier of an Accolade cannot be recovered.



Group C Restoration:

No restoration required.

--------------

As for when exactly the restoration event will begin, unfortunately SE said that they hoped to provide an exact date at this time but “need a bit more time to make sure that the process is running precisely as intended,” as they want to make sure no individual players or the entire population as a whole will be negatively affected.

Thankfully, the inventory wipe bug has apparently been “drastically reduced” since the latest patch, and it looks like it has “successfully deployed and continuing to prevent any further complete inventory wipes.” So hopefully no more players will encounter this odd issue.

