The Resident Evil franchise has had its ups and downs, but arguably one of the best entries in the series was a little known title called Resident Evil 4 back in 2005. Since then, Capcom has delved into the world of VR before for the RE series with Resident Evil 7 on PlayStation VR, and like that version Resident Evil is getting an official VR port exclusively on the Oculus Quest 2 headset.

There’s no mention of a limited-time exclusivity period, so there’s still a little hope for non-Oculus users, but for now you’ll have to make do with Facebook’s own headset to experience the wonders of Resident Evil 4 in VR.

Interestingly, the VR port includes a few noteworthy details: first of all the perspective has now shifted from third to first person. This is pretty obvious given the fact that it is now in VR, but other noteworthy additions include the ability to dual-wield weapons and items, and now you have to unholster/holster your guns. Plus, your inventory is now strapped to your body.

They’re typical features you would find in most VR shooters these days, but they certainly add a different feel to the original game. Additionally, around 4500 textures in the game have been “repainted or had their resolution increased,” so it's essentially a lite-remaster, but nowhere near the kind of upgrade the rumored Resident Evil 4 Remake will likely feature.

As for the release date? We didn't get a firm date or time frame unfortunately, but so far the aim is to launch sometime later this year.

What do you think? Are you excited for Resident Evil 4 VR? How do you feel about the Oculus Quest 2 exclusivity? Let us know!