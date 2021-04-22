The next entry in the Battlefield series is supposed to be releasing later this year, but up until now we haven’t seen much of it yet. So in a surprise announcement, EA and Dice said that they will be revealing the next Battlefield game very soon, and dropped some exciting info for the next installment, plus revealed a mobile Battlefield game is coming as well.

A recent blog post by Oskar Gabrielson, the General Manager at DICE, revealed that they plan on showcasing a lot more Battlefield content in the coming months. But providing a few tidbits of information, Battlefield 6 sounds like it will be the biggest Battlefield yet that takes the technology used in the game “to the next level.”

There’s a lot of colorful words used like “jaw-dropping experience”, but the bits that stand out the most are in regards to the scale of Battlefield VI, which is arguably one of the biggest strengths the series has…

“I can tell you it is a bold step,” said Gabrielson. “It has everything we love about Battlefield – and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before.”

Battlefield has always been known for large-scale battles with lots of players, but recent rumors have said the next Battlefield will have massive 128-player maps, and based on the information above it sounds like those rumors could be true.

The good news is that they are apparently in the “playtesting mode” at the moment, which means “polishing, balancing, and making the best possible Battlefield game we can.” Of course, the new experience will be coming to next-gen consoles and PC, but they also revealed a new installment is coming to Mobile platforms as well…

“It’s always been our vision to bring Battlefield to more platforms. So, after years of prototyping, I’m super happy to be able to let you know that our friends at Industrial Toys, working closely with all of us here at DICE, are developing a completely new Battlefield game bringing all-out warfare to smartphones and tablets in 2022.”

The interesting part here is that it will be a completely standalone Battlefield game separate from Battlefield 6 expected later this year. It’s currently unclear whether this will be a primarily singleplayer or multiplayer experience, much like how Fortnite, PUBG, and Call of Duty each have mobile variants. However, this will be a “completely different game” from Battlefield 2021, so we’ll just have to wait and see for more information coming soon.

Apart from that, not much more information was given. It’s likely that whatever EA and Dice has planned to show us soon regarding the next Battlefield game will come during an EA Play livestream, as Electronic Arts are so far not confirmed to be attending E3 2021 this Summer.

What do you think? Are you excited for Battlefield 6? How do you feel about a mobile Battlefield experience? Do you think it will be mostly single player or multiplayer? ANd which Battlefield game is your favorite so far? Let us know!

