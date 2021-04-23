A new chapter in the Monster Hunter Stories series is launching this Summer on July 9th. Monster Hunter Stories 2 will be releasing for PC and Nintendo Switch, but how well will it perform? Let's take a look at the official PC system requirements...

Thankfully, it seems that Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on PC won't be incredibly demanding, probably thanks to the fact it will also be running on the Nintendo Switch. However, although the specs are rather low, Capcom has revealed that they aim for 1080p/30fps performance. So if you want the full 60fps experience you will need a bit stronger hardware.

But without further ado, let's dive straight into the Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings of Ruin PC system requirements...

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin minimum system requirements - 1080p/30fps

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin recommended system requirements - 1080p/30fps

*Original specs listed only Intel/Nvidia hardware, so we have picked out the closest matching AMD hardware based on the descriptions provided

In order to run MH Stories 2 on High graphics settings you will need at least a GTX 760 or R9 280 graphics card paired with either a Core i5-4460 or FX-8350 processor. You will also need 4GB of RAM in order to deliver 30fps at 1080p resolution.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 needs at least a GTX 650 or R7 250X GPU to play on Low graphics settings, along with either a Core i5-3470 or Ryzen 3 2300X CPU to reach the minimum requirements achieving 30fps at 1080p resolution. You will also need at least 4GB of system memory.

Overall, looking at all the specs provided above we can summarize that MH Stories 2 Wings of Ruin will need around an 8 year old PC in order to play at the recommended settings.

