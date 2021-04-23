The highly anticipated next chapter in the Tales of series is launching later this year for PC and consoles. But how well will it perform? And what kind of hardware will you need to run the game at its best? Let's take a look at the official PC system requirements...

Tales of Arise will be launching on September 9th in Japan and worldwide on September 10th. Thankfully, Bandai Namco have just revealed the PC specs and they're not that demanding at all, so most players will be able to experience this new entry with fairly low to mid-range hardware.

Now let's jump into the official Tales of Arise PC system requirements...

Tales of Arise minimum system requirements

Tales of Arise recommended system requirements

Your PC will need a graphics card that is at least as powerful as a GTX 970 or R9 390 in order to match the recommended system requirements for Tales of Arise, and it should be paired with either a Core i5-4590 or FX-8350 processor. You will also need at least 8GB of RAM, which should help deliver 60fps performance on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Looking over the mininum system requirements for Tales of Arise you will need a GTX 760 or HD 7950 GPU as well as either a Core i5-2300 or Ryzen 3 1200 CPU in order to play at 60fps on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution. You should also have 8GB of system memory for the minimum specs.

To summarize, the recommended system requirements for Tales of Arise will need around a 7 year old PC in order to run at its best settings.

To summarize, the recommended system requirements for Tales of Arise will need around a 7 year old PC in order to run at its best settings.