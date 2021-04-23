CD Projekt Red has just released their latest annual financial report, revealing all the juicy numbers for investors alike including the total number of sales, revenue, etc. As if it would come as a surprise to anybody though, despite the rocky launch of Cyberpunk 2077 last year 2020 was a record year for CDPR.

In total, 13.7 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077 were sold in 2020, with over half of them sold on PC and Stadia (around 56% to be exact). 28% was sold on PlayStation 4 consoles and 17% on Xbox One. Perhaps most interesting is the fact that of those 13.7 million total sales, 73% were digital copies, meaning only 27% of sales were physical copies.

Although the release of CP2077 didn’t exactly go very smoothly, and to a lot of players still requires a lot of work before it can be considered ‘fixed’, CD Projekt Red again reaffirms their long-term commitment to fixing Cyberpunk and are still proud of it in terms of a creative piece:

“Developing Cyberpunk 2077 was, without a doubt, the biggest and most complex project we’ve ever engaged in,” said Adam Kicinski, President and Joint CEO of CD Projekt. “We did indeed enter uncharted territory and undertake risks. While not everything has gone according to our plans, from the creative standpoint we are proud of most of the pieces which make up the game. As for those we’re not proud of—we are improving them, and will continue to do so.”

“Given the knowledge and experience gained in the recent months, we feel we should have handled certain matters differently. This sentiment is reflected by our strategy update, published in late March, which devotes much space to our nascent transformation. Its goal is to streamline our operations and allow us to more efficiently work towards our objectives. Allow me to underscore that we remain committed to pursuing breakthroughs and achieving true innovation. As before, we will not be afraid to enter uncharted territory, undertake risks, and make mistakes.”

According to CD Projekt Red, the “Help Me Refund” campaign - which was a way of ensuring players could get their money back from purchasing Cyberpunk 2077 even if they passed the usual timeframes to do so - cost the studio roughly $2.2 million, which is a significant amount but far from the $303 million total profit the studio reported for 2020.

But 2020 wasn’t just a success in terms of revenue from CP2077 sales, but it was also a successful year for The Witcher 3 despite celebrating its 5th birthday at the time. To date, the entire Witcher trilogy has sold more than 50 million copies, with The Witcher 3 making up the bulk of that with over 30 million total sales.

Although 2020 may be over, development on Cyberpunk 2077 is still continuing with more updates/fixes as well as free DLC and paid expansions and even next-gen versions of the game coming out later this year for next-gen consoles. The Witcher 3 is also getting a next-gen version due out later this year as well.

Although we’ve heard very little about what projects CD Projekt Red currently has in development, the company did tease that both The Witcher and Cyberpunk franchises will remain as important “pillars of the company's further growth.” Though it’s unlikely we’ll hear anything soon as CDPR have reevaluated their strategies and will now be sharing information on upcoming titles much closer to launch.

What do you think? Are you excited for more Cyberpunk 2077 content? What about the next-gen version of The Witcher 3? And can you see CP2077 turning into a long-term success?