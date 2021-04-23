After multiple rumors, it looks like Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 3080 Ti graphics card is finally launching soon. New leaks have confirmed some specs for the new card as well as the crypto mining performance (because of course). The expected launch is sometime next month in May.

(Update: According to a new leak, the release date for the RTX 3080 Ti is now expected on May 25th, whilst the release date for the RTX 3070 Ti is now set for early June. Though these dates have not yet been confirmed by Nvidia themselves.)

The new leak comes from a Qualification Sample of the RTX 3080 Ti that was somehow obtained and tested. Since it is a sample, there is a slight chance that specs could still change before launch but it is unlikely at this point. It also appears this GPU was tested before a crypto mining limiter was implemented, which may explain the high mining performance.

RTX 3080 Ti specs and pricing

First of all, the RTX 3080 Ti will feature 10240 CUDA Cores which is close to but just under the RTX 3090. It will also include 12GB of GDDR6X memory that was confirmed previously thanks to the GPUs already shipping to the US. It is also said to feature the same 19Gbps memory speed as the RTX 3080, as well as a 384-bit bus width that results in a bandwidth of 912GB/s, and a TDP of 320W.

Interestingly, it seems that the RTX 3080 Ti will come with reduced clock speeds compared to the 3080 and 3090, coming in at around 1365MHz for the base clock and 1665MHz for the boost clock. The rumored price is currently at $999 for MSRP (though will be much higher thanks to increased GPU prices).

*Specs listed are based on rumors and are therefore subject to change.

RTX 3080 Ti mining performance

Ah yes, it is certainly the year 2021 indeed as the first performance leak for the highly anticipated RTX 3080 Ti only covers the mining performance of the card. Sadly, we can’t glean from this how well the card will perform for gaming, but it does show how fast the card will perform at mining and potentially how popular this card will be among miners when it goes on sale.

As mentioned before, it is likely this card was obtained and tested before an official crypto mining limiter was set on it, as the mining performance on the RTX 3080 Ti is very high coming in at a hash rate of 118.9 MH/s, which would make this an extremely desirable GPU for miners.

That performance rate was after optimizations had been implemented though. For instance, the card had been adjusted before testing to get maximum mining performance, including tuning down the TDP to 278W and increased the memory speed to 21.4Gbps.

Once a mining limiter has been implemented though, that hash rate should drop significantly, becoming less popular for miners (though still desirable) and hopefully getting just a few more into the hands of actual gamers. There have been rumors that an even harsher mining limiter will be implemented on the new RTX 30 series cards, so it’s possible the hash rate could reduce even more.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 3080 Ti? Are you interested in getting one? What do you think of the specs and pricing? And how do you feel about the mining performance? Do you reckon the limiter will help stock for actual gamers? Or is it too high for miners to give up on? Let us know your thoughts!

