The upcoming expansion for Elite Dangerous has been highly anticipated as it will be the first time players actually get to use their little space legs in more ‘boots on the ground’ gameplay. It also introduces gunplay and NPCs as well as expanding the galaxy at large. Thankfully, we finally have an official release date.

After several Alpha tests and a brief delay, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey will be launching on May 19th on PC. There will also be a final testing phase going live before the release just to make sure everything goes as smooth as possible and all the kinks have been ironed out.

“Your feedback during the alpha period has been invaluable and made this release date possible,” said Frontier. “We'll continue collecting your feedback throughout the upcoming alpha phase 4 and beyond launch as we work on further improvements and content updates.”

“Elite Dangerous: Odyssey allows Commanders to engage in missions, emergent quests and intense tactical combat on foot for the first time, seamlessly merging with Elite Dangerous’ iconic cockpit experience,” reads the video’s description.

Whilst the base game already has VR support, the upcoming ED Odyssey DLC will unfortunately not have VR support. There’s no word yet whether that will come later eventually, but for now don’t expect it anytime soon. For console players, the expansion will be launching later this year in Fall 2021.

