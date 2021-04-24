The Stalker/Metro-inspired Survival Horror RPG has had some mixed reception since its launch into Early Access, but has generally favorable reviews recently. Well, for those of you waiting to get your hands on the final product, the developers have just announced when exactly it will be leaving Early Access.

Chernobylite is officially launching in July 2021, no exact date was confirmed but at least it’s something for now and we’ll likely hear an exact date closer to launch. For now though, Early Access players can download the latest update in preparation for the Summer launch, which includes the long-awaited heists gameplay.

Although Chernobylite has suffered from some bugs in Early Access, recent Steam reviews have put it at a “Very Positive” state with 89% of reviews within the last month being positive. So if you’ve heard of the various bugs and issues with the game so far, it sounds like it’s on track for improving.

The latest blog post also details many new additions to content and improvements to performance, all featured in the latest mega patch that has just launched for Early Access players. And just in case you are planning on purchasing the game at launch, there’s currently a 20% discount on the Early Access version and it will also guarantee you all future DLC for free.

What do you think? Are you excited for Chernobylite leaving Early Access? Have you been playing the Early Access version already? What do you think of it so far? Let us know!