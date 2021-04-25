After a Closed Beta event was announced for the upcoming expansion, Sega has revealed that the mouthful-of-a-name Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is officially launching this Summer in June.

After the PC Western release of Phantasy Star Online 2 propelled the MMO to even more heights, the game has seen major success in the Western market. Shortly afterwards, PSO2 New Genesis was also announced, but we never got a proper release date for it before.

New Genesis is kind of an expansion but also kind of a sequel, as it completely overhauls the based game’s mechanics and graphics. However, whilst Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis will be a standalone game, players will be able to transfer their characters between PSO2 and New Genesis.

Although Phantasy Star Online 2 launched first in Japan followed by a US release much later, the new expansion/sequel will be releasing worldwide at the same time. If you want to try it out early though, you can always sign up the Closed Beta that is running from May 14th to May 17th.

What do you think? Are you excited for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis? Have you been playing the base game? What do you think of it so far? Let us know!