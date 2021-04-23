Intel recently launched their latest generation of processors known as Rocket Lake. These 11th Gen CPUs sport new designs but have come under fire after the 10th Gen series due to their reduced specs. But how much does that really affect gaming? And are the 11th Gen Rocket Lake processors actually better? Or somehow worse?

Thanks to the wonderful KingFaris10's PC guide on Reddit, we actually have some answers. First of all, this does not compare the entire stack of 11th Gen CPUs to the 10th Gen series. Instead, these benchmarks compare the flagship Core i9-11900K against the previous-gen flagship Core i9-10900K.

These two CPUs are/were the most powerful processors of their respective generation at launch, and so some results may differ when comparing other CPUs of the generations, but this way we can get a clear understanding of how the best of the best compare against each other.

KingFaris10 tested both CPUs across 11 different modern PC games and at 2 different resolutions: 1080p and 4K. More thorough testing could probably have been done with more games and variables, but this is a decent slice that we can make some judgements off of.

The 11 games tested include:

From there, the user tested each CPU using different profiles, then compared how much faster the Core i9-10900K was compared to the Core i9-11900K in average FPS. So with that said, let’s take a look at the official results…

Core i9-11900K vs Core i9-10900K benchmarks

As you can see from the results above, the Core i9-10900K beats out the Core i9-11900K on almost every title, with a few exceptions where performance was equal and one moment where the 11900K performed better than the 10900K.

Sometimes you may see fluctuations in performance between CPUs, which can result in just a few percent difference going either way. However, here you can clearly see that the 10900K is faster than the 11900K in almost every title, and even achieves performance up to 25% better than the 11900K at 1080p.

At 4K the performance difference is not as noticeable, but still significant enough, 1080p is where the 10900K clearly sees the most wins and considering it is still by far the most popular resolution amongst gamers, that matters a lot.

KingFaris10 puts these performance losses for the Core i9-11900K down to the “lack of cores, lack of L3 cache and higher RAM latency,” with those last 2 points especially negatively affecting performance while gaming.

What do you think? How do you feel about the i9-11900K’s performance? What benefits could still come out of Rocket Lake? And would you still recommend the 11th Gen CPUs, or stick with 10th Gen? Let us know your thoughts!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on