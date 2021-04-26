Hideo Kojima may be moving on to different things now, but the acclaimed game director is most well known for the Metal Gear series. As Konami starts to reignite their games development and publishing sectors, rumors of a Metal Gear Solid Remake have been circulating online, and according to Solid Snake’s original voice actor a remake is actually highly likely.

Speaking in a recent interview, David Hayter, the original voice actor for titular character Solid Snake, teased that the rumors might be a bit more real than initially thought: “I thought it was just a rumour until the day before yesterday and then I got a text,” he said. “I got a text from one of the insiders saying they heard it might really be happening.”

As far as rumors go, this sits pretty well in the not-so-solid concrete information: you know, the ‘I heard from a friend this is happening’ sort of thing. But what’s interesting about it is if Konami really did start developing a remake of the original Metal Gear Solid, they likely wouldn’t be able to use any of the old voice recordings, so Hayter may be more in-the-know than he’s letting off.

“They can’t use the original PlayStation [recordings] because the sound card on the original PlayStation isn’t anywhere near as good as today’s consoles,” Hayter said. “So what happens is, you run those old tapes and you can hear traffic going by outside and you pick up all this room noise, because we didn’t do it in a studio: we did it in some living room.”

Hayter did re-record his voice lines for the GameCube Remake back in 2004, and theorizes Konami could use those recordings, but again insists the audio quality would not be up to modern standards.

There have been reports that Konami has started to outsource their beloved IPs to external studios after the disappointing performance of some of their most recent in-house titles like Metal Gear Survive. The report only mentioned the Silent Hill games at the time, but if true it could certainly extend to the Metal Gear franchise.

And if an MGS remake is on the table, then now would be a perfect time for it considering its age and accessibility. Though, admittedly, the original games did just come back to PC storefronts.

What do you think? Would you be interested in a Metal Gear Solid remake? Have you ever played the original? What’s your favorite MGS game? Let us know!

