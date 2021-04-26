When the Humble Bundle debuted in 2010 it was just a small project aimed at helping charity whilst also selling some indie games, but the site has since grown into a massive storefront with multiple deals happening at the same time. But the iconic payment sliders that let users divide their payment however they want are now being removed and replaced with fixed percentage donations.

It’s a bold move, certainly as one of the biggest appeals for Humble Bundle was that you got to choose exactly how much of your money went to who: split between the chosen charity, developers/publishers, and Humble Bundle itself.

But a recent blog post by Humble Bundle has revealed that the system will be changing soon. About a month ago, users started complaining that the sliders had just vanished, but as it turns out this was a test by Humble Bundle itself, though they have since apologized for not letting users know beforehand: “we should have been more proactive in communicating the test,” they said.

That test apparently was part of a planned refresh for the Bundle pages. Since its debut, the actual Bundle pages itself hasn’t changed much and is long overdue for an update, which will apparently enhance the page’s design and add features “that better highlight content.”

The new design is neat, but what has come under considerable backlash is the new payment split system. Instead of offering sliders for users to more accurately control their money spent, there will now only be two options: “Default Donation” and “Extra to Charity”.

The problem is that the spend caps seem to limit how much users can donate to charity, with the “Default Donation” option only giving 5% of what’s being paid to charity (for a $25 payment, that comes to only $1.25 to charity). The “Extra to Charity” option isn’t even that much better, tripling the 5% limit to only 15% instead (again, for a $25 bundle that’s $3.75 to charity).

The bulk of the split seems to go to the developers/publishers, and a little bit going to Humble Bundle itself. So whilst it’s easy to think that HB is cutting payments to charity, the fact that developers/publishers have already complained about storefront fees - and that most people would probably sacrifice the money sent to those developers/publishers in favor of some pretty big charitable donations - could have led to Humble Bundle changing their business model to satisfy them.

After all, if developers and publishers don’t want to sell their games in Humble Bundles anymore, then there would be less charity donations through the service anyway. So it’s possible the business model has stopped being as viable as it used to.

Then again, HB did suggest that it was just a test, so we could very well see the sliders return in the future, or at the very least allow more money to be donated towards charity. But as it stands now, the biggest victims of this change will be the charities themselves, whilst the developers and publishers will walk away with bigger pockets.

What do you think? Have you used Humble Bundle before? Did you always adjust the sliders? In whose favor did you mostly pick? And how do you feel about the new system? Let us know your thoughts!

