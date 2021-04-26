A couple weeks ago a picture of the first RDNA2-based Radeon Pro graphics card was leaked. Unfortunately we didn’t know the full specs and so couldn’t gauge just how powerful this workstation GPU would be, but a new leaked benchmark shows it has the potential to outpace the flagship RX 6900 XT itself.

Before we jump into the performance though, the leak comes from several benchmark tests on Geekbench. In it, an Intel-based MacPro 7.1 was used with an unreleased Radeon Pro W6900X graphics card. No other specs were revealed about the GPU, but rumors are pointing towards 32GB of video memory.

Considering the name of the card it is likely to be an Apple-exclusive model, but nevertheless could give us a hint of the kind of performance we should expect for PC desktop configurations. So let’s dive into the benchmark performance results:

Radeon Pro W6900X benchmark

The benchmark itself was tested with a Core i9-10920X processor (12 Cores, 24 Threads at 3.5GHz) as well as 192GB of DDR4 memory at 2933 MT/s Transfer Rate. The benchmark was run using the Apple Metal API test.

In terms of raw numbers, the Radeon Pro W6900X scored anywhere between 152686 points and 171448 points. This puts it right between the RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT and even past the latter GPU for the highest score. But the official Geekbench site lists it as 167508 points in the leaderboards, slightly above the 6900 XT.

So really we’re looking at close to RX 6900 XT level of performance, which would be great for a workstation GPU. In terms of an actual comparison, the Radeon Pro W6900X comes in at around 80% better performance than the Radeon Pro VII.

If these benchmarks are already being tested with the unreleased graphics cards right now, then it’s possible we won’t have to wait very long before AMD comes out with an official announcement.

What do you think? Are you interested in getting an RDNA2-based workstation GPU? How do you feel about the performance benchmark leaked above? Let us know!