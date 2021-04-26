The Yakuza series has gone through a sort of rebirth lately on PC thanks to all the mainline titles being released on Steam. However, one critically acclaimed spin-off has yet to make the jump to PC, and Sega is now teasing a big announcement coming soon regarding the spin-off.

Judgment is a spin-off of the Yakuza series, and was originally a PlayStation 4 exclusive before it finally came to Xbox and Stadia last week, but it still isn’t available on PC. In 10 days though, Sega will be revealing something about the series, and whilst most speculation is for a sequel, a PC port of the first one isn’t off the table.

“I think the hurdles have been lowered by putting [Yakuza] on Steam,” said producer Kazuki Hosokawa in 2019. “I think that we were able to increase the player base because people who do not have PS4 can also play the games. At present, [Judgment] has not been decided yet, but it is considered as one of the options. We are in the process of considering the possibilities not only for Steam but also for other formats.”

So there is hope one day for a PC release of Judgement, and the more that Sega games do well on PC means the higher the chance more Sega titles will come to PC as well, Judgment being one of them. However, considering the name and anticipation of the reveal above, it is more likely a sequel announcement, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get both.

“Judgment Day” will be premiering on May 7th 2021 on the SegaAmerica YouTube channel.

What do you think? What could the Judgement Day reveal be? A sequel? A PC port? Or both? Do you want to see Judgement come to PC? And would you be interested in a sequel? Let us know!

