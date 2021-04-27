Not too long ago Capcom held another Resident Evil Showcase that revealed some more gameplay for the upcoming 8th installment. But the livestream also announced a limited-time PC demo that would only be available for 24 hours. Now, after some feedback online, Capcom has decided to extend the demo by a week.

The original Resident Evil 8 demo period started on May 1st/2nd (depending on your region) and ended the day after on May 2nd/3rd. However, that has since been extended, and the PC demo will start on the same day but instead finish on May 9th/10th.

“We've heard your feedback and are extending the availability period for the final 60-minute multi-platform #REVillage demo,” Capcom said on Twitter. “The original 24-hour window starting 5PM PDT May 1 (1AM BST May 2) has been increased by a week, and now ends at the same times on May 9 PDT (May 10 BST).”

So now instead of 24 hours players will have 8 whole days to try out the new Resident Evil Village demo. Though it is a shame to still be a timed exclusive, it’s at least a little better now.

Here’s the full breakdown of when the RE8 PC demo will be going live in your region:

PDT EDT BST CEST HKT AEDT Start May 1st (5pm) May 1st (8pm) May 2nd (1am) May 2nd (2am) May 2nd (8am) May 2nd (10am) End May 9th (5pm) May 9th (8pm) May 10th (1am) May 10th (2am) May 10th (8am) May 10th (10am)

What do you think? Are you excited for Resident Evil 8? Will you be trying out the demo? What is your favorite Resident Evil so far? Let us know!

